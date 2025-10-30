Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 36,460 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,283 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $144,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,671 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,324,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,407,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,359,000 after purchasing an additional 385,830 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $108.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50. UMB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm had revenue of $678.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $178,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,031.36. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $1,805,790.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,536,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,773,733.73. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 678 shares of company stock worth $75,948 and have sold 20,845 shares worth $2,440,666. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Weiss Ratings upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Hovde Group began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.