Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 44,343 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,343 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 27.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.29.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $675,529.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,010.55. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 235,763 shares of company stock worth $5,202,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

