Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,103 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,498,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,115,000 after purchasing an additional 295,738 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 188,477 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 340,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,111,000 after purchasing an additional 148,703 shares during the period. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.74 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.64.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

