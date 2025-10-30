Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,718,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth $69,303,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival by 14,603.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,871,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,965,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Trading Up 0.0%

CCL opened at $27.87 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Carnival’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. TD Cowen started coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Report on Carnival

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.