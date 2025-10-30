SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.