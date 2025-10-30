World Investment Advisors Has $4.71 Million Stake in BlackRock $BLK

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.3%

BlackRock stock opened at $1,098.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,138.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,059.55. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,299.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.