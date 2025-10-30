Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,385,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,276,000 after buying an additional 247,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,975,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,370,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.