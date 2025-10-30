Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,385,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,276,000 after buying an additional 247,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,975,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,995.2% during the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 115,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,370,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of NOBL stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.66.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
