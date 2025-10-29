Signature Wealth Management Group Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $159,523,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the first quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its stake in Visa by 43.8% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 45,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.75.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $347.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.99 and its 200-day moving average is $348.25. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $281.35 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

