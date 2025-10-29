Zhang Financial LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Boston Scientific by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BSX opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $1,010,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,049.55. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 180,204 shares of company stock valued at $18,544,846 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

