WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after buying an additional 765,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,781,000 after buying an additional 703,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,473,000 after buying an additional 547,444 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,073,000 after buying an additional 509,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,868,000 after buying an additional 373,033 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.