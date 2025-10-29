WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.03. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

