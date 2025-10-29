MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,480 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.30 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 25,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $263,672.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 145,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,525.20. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $175,950.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 415,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,835.67. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 67,873 shares of company stock worth $670,773 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

