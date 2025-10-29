Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $232.13 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.09 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.04.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

