James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 867 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $74.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

