Redmond Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

