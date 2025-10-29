Northwest Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Northwest Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,057,000. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,067 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

