Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $24.66 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the quarter. Polaris makes up about 3.1% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 529.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 162.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $75.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.050 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

