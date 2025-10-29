Northwest Financial Advisors Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Northwest Financial Advisors cut its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

TCAF stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

