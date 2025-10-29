Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Stock Position Boosted by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $767,000. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 176,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 54,470 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 294,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.87. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

