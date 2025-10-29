Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $262,000 in V2X, Inc. $VVX

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in V2X by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in V2X by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in V2X by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get V2X alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at V2X

In other news, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,700,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000,050. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,480,000. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 price objective on V2X and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on V2X from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Get Our Latest Report on VVX

V2X Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:VVX opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About V2X

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.