Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 48,235 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Natural Resources were worth $10,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $89.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.10.

Insider Transactions at Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $979,165. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Navarre sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,426. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock valued at $740,524. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Natural Resources Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of CNR opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 56.0%. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

