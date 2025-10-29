Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires 48,362 Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. $IMPP

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,362 shares during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum comprises 9.3% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Imperial Petroleum worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Towerview LLC raised its stake in Imperial Petroleum by 15.3% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMPP opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $183.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.33. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Imperial Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Imperial Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

