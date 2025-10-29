Northwest Financial Advisors Has $400,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Northwest Financial Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $248.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

