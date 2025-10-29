Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 1,325 Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 348.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,962,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 692.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,162,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,596,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,736,000 after buying an additional 463,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 469,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,152,000 after buying an additional 247,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,827.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $17,161,015. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $204.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.31. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $217.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.