29,708 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.