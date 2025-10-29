Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 814 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 23.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $105.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

