Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $998,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.