Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 3,150 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.74% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.