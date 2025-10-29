4,761 Shares in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Purchased by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNX opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $167.76.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,585.68. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,970 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

