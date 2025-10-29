Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $582,000 Stake in SLB Limited $SLB

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 1.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 6.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 5.8% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SLB alerts:

Insider Activity at SLB

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLB Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Susquehanna decreased their price target on SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB

About SLB

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.