Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 903,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after buying an additional 401,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,319,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,487,000 after buying an additional 958,757 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

