iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI is Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $120.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

