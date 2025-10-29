Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $631.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $633.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $606.56 and its 200-day moving average is $569.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.