Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF $NCPB

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,933 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 38,472.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,093 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,073,000.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCPB opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

