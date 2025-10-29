Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Stock Holdings Decreased by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 3.5% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $75.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

