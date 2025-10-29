Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Stock Holdings Lifted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 208.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,418 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Lincoln National by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares set a $53.00 price objective on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $43.09.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

