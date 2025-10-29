Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Stock Holdings Cut by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,555 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 106,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Down 0.2%

PLAB opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 103,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,000. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Paladino sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,152. This represents a 55.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,800. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Singular Research raised Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAB

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.