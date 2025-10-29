Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Down 0.5%

HSY stock opened at $180.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hershey from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.