Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,936 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 118.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 334,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,349,000 after acquiring an additional 88,185 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.85.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

