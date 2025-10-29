Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,871 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 195,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,341,188.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. Fastenal Company has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

