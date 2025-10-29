IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in AECOM $ACM

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in AECOM were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in AECOM by 37.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.30.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

