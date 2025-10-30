Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $332,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 257.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Power Integrations by 364.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 576.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Power Integrations by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Power Integrations by 841.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,535.18. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.60. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,214 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $69.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

