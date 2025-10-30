FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,095 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after buying an additional 907,073 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after buying an additional 161,350 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,333,000 after buying an additional 452,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after buying an additional 87,395 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $368.61 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $372.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.86 and its 200 day moving average is $279.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

