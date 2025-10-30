Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VDE stock opened at $124.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

