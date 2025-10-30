11,616 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Securities LLC now owns 45,026,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amentum by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,871 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Amentum by 56.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,210 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 393.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,220,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,891 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 68.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 815,218 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 55.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amentum from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

