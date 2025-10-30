Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $354,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 17.0%

PAVE opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.