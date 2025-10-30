Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $354,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 17.0%
PAVE opened at $48.51 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
