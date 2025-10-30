1,600 Shares in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF $EMLC Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 301.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period.

EMLC opened at $25.54 on Thursday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

