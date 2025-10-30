Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS Shares Sold by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VPLS opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.55. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $79.41.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2787 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.