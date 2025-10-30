Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 785 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 27.0%

BATS IEFA opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

