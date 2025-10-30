Analyzing 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ)

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) and CD International Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CDIIQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

5N Plus has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CD International Enterprises has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 5N Plus and CD International Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 1 0 3.00 CD International Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of CD International Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 5N Plus and CD International Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $289.28 million 4.45 $14.67 million $0.36 40.12 CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

5N Plus has higher revenue and earnings than CD International Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and CD International Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 9.64% 24.47% 9.36% CD International Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Summary

5N Plus beats CD International Enterprises on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About CD International Enterprises

CD International Enterprises, Inc. sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. It operates through two segments, Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment sources and distributes various industrial commodities, such as iron ore, copper concentrate, and other minerals; and cannabidiol-related products. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese companies that operate primarily in China and the Americas. It offers its consulting services in the areas of general business consulting, Chinese regulatory advice, translation services, formation of entities in the People’s Republic of China, coordination of professional resources, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and partnerships, advice on effective means of accessing U.S. capital markets, coordination of Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and corporate asset evaluations. This segment also identifies potential areas of growth; manages and coordinates necessary government approvals and licenses; and provides marketing services, investor relations services, and coordination of the preparation of required SEC filings. The company was formerly known as China Direct Industries, Inc. and changed its name to CD International Enterprises, Inc. in February 2012. CD International Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

